Blair William & Co. IL Takes $203,000 Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 22.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 410,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

