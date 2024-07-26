Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS NJAN opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.