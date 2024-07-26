Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

