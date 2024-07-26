Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.
Kemper Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -65.26%.
Insider Activity
In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.