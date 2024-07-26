Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODC. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODC

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $475.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.