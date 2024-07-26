Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 280,939 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 515,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,483,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after buying an additional 132,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

