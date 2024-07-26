BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$136.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$133.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$127.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$123.32.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.