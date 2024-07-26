BMO Capital Markets Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $254.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $256.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

AVY opened at $209.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.6% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

