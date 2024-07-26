BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 28,594 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 126.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $661.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

