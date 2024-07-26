BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 21,351 Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $1.46. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 60.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -13.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKIL

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.