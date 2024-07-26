BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TrueCar were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 279,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.88.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

