BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,966.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $5.04 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

