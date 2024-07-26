BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 163,978 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 264.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

