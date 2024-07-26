BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 2,861 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stoneridge were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.36 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

