BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 35,972 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 896.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Duluth were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.77 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.70 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

