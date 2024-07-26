BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.