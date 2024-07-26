BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

