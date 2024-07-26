BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.90 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUAD shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUAD

About Quad/Graphics

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.