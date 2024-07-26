BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.87. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.