BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First of Long Island were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in First of Long Island by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

FLIC stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

