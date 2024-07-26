BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $250,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bandwidth were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

