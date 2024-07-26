BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in City Office REIT were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

City Office REIT stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $241.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.94. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

