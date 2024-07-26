BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 67.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $171,742.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,008. 26.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $433.20 million, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.