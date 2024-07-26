BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,504,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

