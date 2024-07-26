BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 847.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $553.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.68.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,789 shares of company stock worth $654,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

