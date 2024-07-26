BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $175,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.