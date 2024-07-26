BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

HIW opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

