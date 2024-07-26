BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 565,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,256,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $107.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.31.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

