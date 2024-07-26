BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 18 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seaboard by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seaboard by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEB stock opened at $3,150.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,955.33 and a one year high of $3,862.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

