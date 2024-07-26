BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 2,002 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.64. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

