BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 3,987 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGC stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $506.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

