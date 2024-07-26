BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 8,219 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 7,902.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,257 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,928.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Profile

AMJ opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.