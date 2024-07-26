BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 32,839 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

LAAC stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

