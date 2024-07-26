BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

BHB stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

