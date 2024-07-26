BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,976,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 228.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

