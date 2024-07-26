BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) by 1,444.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Eyenovia were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,290,979 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 1,515,151 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

