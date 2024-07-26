BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.39 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $615.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

