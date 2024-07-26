BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,017 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 18,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BCYC stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.93. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

