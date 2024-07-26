BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,877 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $13.75 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $792.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

