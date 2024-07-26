BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $202,000 Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

AESI opened at $20.89 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.