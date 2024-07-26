BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

