BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.50.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
