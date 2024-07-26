BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.71 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.