BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $110.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

