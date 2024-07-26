BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BPER Banca Stock Performance
Shares of BPER Banca stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
About BPER Banca
