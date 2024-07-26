BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPER Banca stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

