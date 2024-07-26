Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.96 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

BDN stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

