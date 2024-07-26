BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

