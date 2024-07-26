Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,073,400 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the June 30th total of 10,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,265.3 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.