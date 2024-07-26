Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $64.58

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

