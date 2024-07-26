Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $19.81

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OWL opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,600,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,030,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,517,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,387,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

