Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$45.18

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPX opened at C$40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.08. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.04%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

